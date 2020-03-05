Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.
A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.
Ten union officials and an official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017. The investigation began with the discovery that Fiat-Chrysler money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW job training center was stolen. But it then stretched to embezzlement of union funds.
On Monday, Edward “Nick” Robinson became the latest person to plead guilty. He was based at the UAW’s Region 5 office near St. Louis, an office that was led by Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018
