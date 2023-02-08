FormFactor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LIVERMORE, Calif. — LIVERMORE, Calif. — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $166 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.7 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $747.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $167 million for the fiscal first quarter.

