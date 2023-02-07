Fortinet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $313.8 million.
The network security company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $857.3 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 29 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.
Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.39 to $1.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion.
