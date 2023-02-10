Fortis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $272.6 million.
The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.49 billion.
