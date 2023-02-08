Forward Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.65 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $481.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $503.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193.2 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

