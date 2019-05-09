NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Stamps.com Inc., down $46.49 to $36.90

The online postage provider slashed its full-year profit forecast because of contract changes between its partners and the U.S. Postal Service.

Fossil Group Inc., up $1.69 to $14.51

The watchmaker reported solid sales in China and India and its first quarter loss was narrower than Wall Street expected.

Green Dot Corp., down $16.71 to $46.56

The bank holding company expects revenue to fall short of forecasts this quarter and it gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Tapestry Inc., up $2.61 to $33.36

The maker of Kate Spade and Coash handbags beat first quarter profit forecasts and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Fox Corp., up $1.08 to $38.50

The TV broadcasting company, which operates Fox News, beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Etsy Inc.., down $7.32 to $60.76

The online crafts marketplace reported first quarter revenue that fell just shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Roku Inc., up $18.25 to $83.17

The video streaming company’s first quarter loss was narrower than Wall Street expected and revenue also beat forecasts.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc., down 95 cents to $17.88

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for the current quarter fell far short of analysts’ expectations.

