Schrodinger Inc., up $1.26 to $52.69
The software provider for drug developers reported a surprise third-quarter profit.
Lyft Inc., up 5 cents to $36.46
The ride-hailing company’s third-quarter results showed signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.
Moderna Inc., up $5.37 to $87.81
Data from a study of the drug developer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is ready for its first analysis.
Revolve Group Inc., down $1.43 to $21.01
The online women’s fashion retailer told investors that the virus pandemic continues to hurt its operations.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.30 to $41.92
The airline warned investors that its sales recovery is slowing, possibly because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Utz Brands Inc., up $1.06 to $18.20
The maker of potato chips and other snacks is buying tortilla chip and salsa maker Truco Enterprises.
