There’s an unmistakable zeitgeist running through these four Hellenistic philosophies and their Asian analogs. The tone is individualistic, worldly-wise and weary, but not dejected. It’s the same attitude that inspired the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible, written at the same time in Judea by an author who knows that “there is nothing new under the sun,” that all is ultimately in vain, and yet that the way to live is, therefore, to do good, help others, and enjoy life. Echoing Epicurus, Ecclesiastes even recommends drinking beer with your friends.