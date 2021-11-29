Oh, SALT. The fate of the fiercely contested limit on deductions for state and local taxes is still up in the air, but there’s a possibility that the current deduction cap of $10,000, a product of the 2017 Republican tax overhaul, will be increased. The House bill calls for hiking the limit to $80,000 for all taxpayers, while key Senate Democrats have said they’re working on a plan to create an unlimited deduction for those earning up to $400,000 and phase it out for higher earners.