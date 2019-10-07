General Electric Co., down 1 cent to $8.56

The industrial conglomerate took steps to bring its debt under control including freezing pension benefits for about 20,000 employees.

HSBC Holdings PLC, down 5 cents to $37.16

The bank could cut up to 10,000 jobs in order to reduce costs, according to media reports.

AD

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 89 cents to $42.18

The energy company is postponing plans to sell part of its stake in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners until next year, according to media reports.

AD

Fox Corp., up 3 cents to $30.60

The broadcaster reached a deal with satellite television provider Dish Network in a dispute over costs.

Intersect ENT Inc., down 61 cents to $16.36

The company reported disappointing results from a study on a potential nasal surgery product meant to dilate sinuses.

Broadcom Inc., down $5.35 to $276.08

The chipmaker faces increased scrutiny from European Union antitrust regulators, according to media reports.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD