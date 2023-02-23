Fox Factory Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $408.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.3 million, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

