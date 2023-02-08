Fox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $313 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.
The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.
