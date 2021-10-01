Lordstown is reeling after booting its founder and CEO Steve Burns over misstatements he made about electric-truck orders, and the company has flagged doubts to investors about its ability to stay in business. So it makes sense that Lordstown would sell its Ohio factory to raise cash, especially when a lot of that capacity is unused anyway. But with its Endurance trucks expected to roll off the production line early next year, Foxconn gets to notch up an early win in what remains the nascent stages of a global shift away from internal combustion engines.