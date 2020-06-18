“This letter is a provocation. It is a provocation against all the partners at the OECD (the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) when we were centimeters away from a deal on the taxation of digital giants,” he said.
The countries have been discussing an international agreement on the way global taxes work. The tech tax is meant to prevent tax avoidance measures by multinationals, but the U.S. has said it unfairly singles out companies like Amazon and Google.
Le Maire said there was a joint response to the letter from the four countries on Thursday.
