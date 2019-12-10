The EU’s heads of states and governments are meeting Thursday and Friday at a summit in Brussels. Macron called on the bloc to defend its interests “without yielding to pressure.”

Michel said the EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s future relationship with Britain on Friday.

“We will, of course, take into account the results of the (U.K.) election,” he said.

British voters go to the polls Thursday in a key parliament election that will affect the U.K.’s future ties with the bloc. Britain is now scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD