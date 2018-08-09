BERLIN — Frankfurt Airport has suspended takeoffs and landings because of an approaching storm.

The German news agency dpa reported that operator Fraport said flights were suspended at Germany’s busiest airport on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the disruption would last.

Thunderstorms were expected in parts of Germany on Thursday after a long spell of hot, dry weather.

