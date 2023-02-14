Franklin Street: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $2.9 million, or 3 cents per share.
The hybrid real estate investment trust posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $41.3 million. Revenue was reported as $165.6 million.
