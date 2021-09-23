The case in question, Loreley Financing v. Wells Fargo Securities, was decided this month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The dispute stems from the mortgage meltdown, the effects of which continue to ripple through the courts. In 2006 and 2007 — as we now know, exactly the wrong moment — the plaintiffs purchased CDOs from various subsidiaries of Wachovia, at the time the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. The court states with useful precision the rest of the drearily familiar story: “When the financial crisis hit in 2008, cash flow into the CDOs ceased and the CDOs became worthless.”