Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fred Upton will not be the next speaker of the House. The Michigan Republican, who retired from the House of Representatives this year after spending his career as a model of reason in a party that no longer employs it, has seen his name bandied about as a potential antidote to the GOP crazytown currently under way in the House.

After House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to gain the speakership on three successive votes yesterday, the moment is ripe for alternative scenarios. The Upton Scenario is very appealing to good-government sorts, since Upton was among the minority of House Republicans that cares about competent governance and might even have some ideas about how to furnish it.

It’s an enticing vision: With help from a handful of Republicans and most Democrats, one of the last of the moderate breed takes the gavel and governs the House for two years under a bipartisan caretaker regime.

Advertisement

This seemed to be the sort of thing that Republican Representative Don Bacon was hinting at when he told CNN that there have been “preliminary talks” with Democrats on a possible consensus candidate for speaker. The threat to the extremists is implicit: Get behind McCarthy or you may end up with a worst-case scenario — a speaker with integrity, moderation and little tolerance for bomb throwers.

There are a couple reasons to be skeptical that this weighted balloon might ever take flight. First, it presumes that all 212 Democrats would prefer a competent moderate Republican in charge of a well-ordered House instead of a degrading circus that reveals Republicans as buffoons. Are 212 Democrats really that nice?

Second, it would require at least a handful of Republicans to support Upton’s bid. Presumably these would be some of the 18 Republicans from districts President Joe Biden carried in 2020. They would also have to be Republicans willing to endure a primary opponent labeling them traitors and raising lots of money to broadcast that message. Oh, and one more thing: They would have to be prepared for their spouses and children to withstand regular death threats from their party’s unhinged MAGA wing, and to have the king of Mar-a-Lago dragging them for their perfidy.

Advertisement

Republicans from swing districts might well prefer a speaker of the House with integrity. But do they want one badly enough to sacrifice their careers and their families? Seems like a high price to pay.

More likely, House Republicans will come around to someone like Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana. He is already in the House leadership as McCarthy’s No. 2. By supplanting McCarthy, he could deliver extremists the kind of victory that requires no familiarity with principles or policies — just a head on a spike. For a day or two, Speaker Scalise could bask in the glow of victory. Then the unraveling could begin anew.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Republicans Are in Power Without a Plan: The Editors

• Trump Lit the Fire Burning Down McCarthy’s House: Joshua Green

• The Republican Civil War? It’s On: Jonathan Bernstein

Advertisement

Want more Bloomberg Opinion? Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy. Previously, he was an editor for the Week, a writer for Rolling Stone, a communications consultant and a political media strategist.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article