The moral basis for religious freedom is the idea of the liberty of conscience, which motivated the framers of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and remains compelling today. That’s the notion that human beings possess an inherent right to make their own decisions about ultimate questions of the kind addressed by religion. A famous modern formulation is that of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing in the 1992 Casey v. Planned Parenthood case upholding the right to an abortion: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of the meaning of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.”