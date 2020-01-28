This climate alliance accused Total of failing to include any reference to climate change in its vigilance plans of the last two years, “despite its legal obligation to take measures to prevent human rights and environmental violations.”

Cecilia Rinaudo, spokesperson for the group An Issue For Us All said “this is the first time a French private company will be taken to court and have to answer question about the politics of climate. It must be held accountable and be vigilant about the climate in its ambitions.”

Rinaudo said a legal document starting the litigation was given to a court in Nanterre on Tuesday, in the suburbs of Paris.

Total didn’t respond immediately to AP’s requests for comment.

