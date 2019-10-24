Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 —allegedly including the Islamic State group— to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant in the war-torn country.
The company appealed the charges, which also include financing a terrorist enterprise, violation of an embargo and endangering others.
The wrongdoing preceded Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD