Farmers’ grievances include trade agreements they say put them at a disadvantage, a government reform that failed to increase their revenues, regulations they say hinder the sector’s performance, and “agribashing.”
Agriculture minister Didier Guillaume told Europe 1 radio that he supports “their anger and their protest.”
Paris and Lyon police have advised cars to stay off affected roads.
