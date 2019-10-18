The SNCF advised travelers to postpone their trips or use other means of transport. Many French families had made plans to travel Friday as two-week school holidays were starting.

The CGT union called for the walkout after a truck-train collision in eastern France Wednesday left 11 injured. CGT official Laurent Brun tweeted that the accident was “the final straw” after a string of other incidents, and that train drivers don’t want to die on the job or have “passenger deaths on our conscience.”

The action comes amid a season of strikes and protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul France’s complex retirement benefits and other policies.

