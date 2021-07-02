Scientists pay the most attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the virus’s spike protein, which plays a key role in its entry into cells and is targeted by vaccines. The four variants of concern all carry multiple mutations affecting the spike protein. That raises questions about whether people who have developed antibodies to the “regular” or “wild type” strain -- either from a vaccine or from having recovered from Covid -- will be able to fight off the new variants. University of Florida researchers found that for the Covid vaccines being rolled out on a global scale, the alpha strain led to “somewhat reduced” efficacy compared with the wild strain, while the beta and gamma variants led to considerably lower efficacy, they said in a paper released in May ahead of peer-review, in which research is scrutinized by experts in the same field before publication. As for delta, data from Public Health England indicate that vaccines are less effective at preventing symptomatic disease compared with alpha, especially after only one dose.