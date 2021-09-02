Over the two years through July, month in and month out investors sent at least $1.5 billion into funds that call themselves socially responsible or that use environmental, social and corporate-governance criteria to make their investments. That’s a far cry from other U.S. stock funds, which have been rocked by titanic swings of interest. In two out of every three months during that period, more money flowed out of U.S. stock funds than came in, according to fund tracker EPFR.