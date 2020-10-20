Here are some of the other most-watched ways:

Daily fixing

The most obvious way the PBOC influences the currency is by setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time, known as the daily fixing. The yuan is then allowed to move 2% in either direction. The rates are calculated with formulas that take into account factors including the prior day’s official close at 4:30 p.m, the yuan’s move against a basket of currencies and changes in other major exchange rates. Minutes before the fixing, Bloomberg will publish an average estimate compiled from its survey of currency analysts and traders. A reference rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.

Encouraging declines at the official close allows the central bank to set weaker fixings without sending a strong signal on policy or destabilizing markets. The practice isn’t new -- China has in the past acted to strengthen the currency around 4:30 p.m. to boost the next day’s fixing and support the yuan.

Counter-cyclical factor

In 2017, the PBOC introduced a so-called “counter-cyclical factor” in the formulas that commercial banks use to calculate and contribute to Beijing’s daily reference rate. The move was made to avoid a fixing that the central bank deems excessively weak. It removed the component in January 2018 when the yuan was surging. About seven months later, the factor was reinstalled to limit weakness. Traders are now watching whether the central bank will remove the factor from its calculations again.

Verbal warning

The PBOC’s standard line on the currency goes: “The yuan will be kept basically stable at reasonable, equilibrium levels.” But Chinese officials aren’t averse to talking their currency up or down when needed. When the yuan was weakening in October 2019, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said the currency was at an “appropriate level,” suggesting the currency had depreciated enough. As of mid-October this year, the central bank had yet to make any major remarks showing concerns over the gains, and officials have attributed yuan strength to investor faith in the country’s economic rebound.

Capital controls

Controlling the flow of funds in and out of the country is one of the bluntest instruments. China moved to limit outflows in the wake of the yuan’s devaluation in 2015, imposing strict restrictions on everything from overseas takeovers by Chinese companies to consumers buying insurance policies in Hong Kong, and there has been little sign of a let up. Conversely, the government has been keen to encourage inflows. In September, it expanded the range of investment options available to foreigners under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors and RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors programs.

Foreign reserves

China also has a war chest of foreign reserves, the world’s largest at more than $3 trillion. Policy makers sold billions of dollars in the aftermath of the 2015 devaluation to support the yuan. (That stockpile has recently stabilized.) While this can be a useful indicator, it is also influenced by broad gains in the dollar, which can lead to a drop in China’s reported reserves. These declines aren’t necessarily a result of intervention, but rather because non-dollar assets in China’s stockpile will have depreciated against the dollar.

Liquidity squeeze

Driving up the cost of betting against the yuan offshore has long been seen as a favored tactic when China wants to curb declines. The key is to mop up liquidity -- Hong Kong is by far the biggest market -- so that traders have to pay higher interest rates to borrow the yuan. That can be achieved by having agent banks buy the currency or decline to lend their supply to other banks. The PBOC can also sell Chinese government bills in Hong Kong. The cost for banks to borrow yuan overnight, known as Hibor, surged to more than 20% on several occasions in the past few years, most notably in January 2016 when it climbed to almost 67%. Another squeeze came in August 2018, when the cost of betting the yuan would weaken soared amid speculation that China was restricting domestic banks’ ability to lend yuan offshore.

