In the 1960s, the first Japanese cars imported into the U.S. and Europe were mocked for their perceived low power and quality in explicitly racist terms. Less than two decades later, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. had become so successful in taking on Detroit with cheaper, more reliable vehicles that Washington waged a trade war to protect its dwindling domestic market share. Toyota, for its part, seems to have learned little from that history: The head of its premium Lexus brand declined in 2015 to set up a plant in China, now the world’s biggest luxury car market, on the grounds that quality would be compromised by manufacturing there.