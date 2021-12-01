The move comes just two days after Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter. He’s still CEO of the newly named Block.
The company said the name change to Block “distinguishes the corporate entity from its businesses, or building blocks.” It said there will be no organizational changes as a result of the name change.
“The name has many associated meanings for the company — building blocks, neighborhood blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome,” Block said.