Given that the Russian Ministry of Defense Instagram account only began dropping dank Z-themed memes on March 2, a week after the assault began, it instead looks like the Kremlin is rushing to retcon Z into a propaganda campaign as ill-prepared as its military logistics.

So far, this retconning has seen some success on official state channels, and social media is studded with “normal” Russians “voluntarily” embracing the letter.

On March 6, the Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak made global headlines after wearing a hand-taped Z to collect his parallel bar bronze at a World Cup event in Qatar. (Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun took gold; Kuliak may now face a ban.)

And what could be more natural than children with cancer forming a pro-war Z in the snow outside their hospice?

The meme-to-merch merry-go-round was cynically completed when Russia Today began selling Z-themed T-shirts “to help the refugees of Donbass and the heroes of the RT ‘Children of War’ project” — assuming you’ve access to an unsanctioned credit card.

* * *

No sooner had Z hit the headlines than Godwin’s Law was inevitably enacted, and Russia’s pro-war symbol was dubbed “the next swastika.” However, a more apposite comparison may be to several other unsuspecting Roman characters that have been press-ganged into the front lines.

Perhaps the most famous agitprop letter is the V for Victory — Victoire in French and Vrijheid [freedom] in Flemish — which was first suggested by the Belgian politician Victor de Laveleye in a 1941 radio broadcast:

“Let the occupier, by seeing this sign, always the same, infinitely repeated, understand that he is surrounded, encircled by an immense crowd of citizens eagerly awaiting his first moment of weakness, watching for his first failure.”

Almost immediately, Vs sprung up across Europe — printed on posters, chalked on walls, beamed by searchlights, snapped from matchsticks and propagated sonically via the letter’s dot-dot-dot-dash Morse Code which, fortuitously, echoed the opening notes of Beethoven’s Fifth. Of course, it was Churchill’s fondness for the gestural V that gave the letter its imprimatur of authority, and seemed to counter — in a rock-paper-scissors way — the “Hitler Salute,” especially as Winston delighted in rotating his hand to signal a very different meaning.

More recently, two other letters have found lasting political power: the encircled Anarchist A which, since the mid-sixties, has been embraced by any number of rebellious movements, from punk to anti-capitalism; and the Q of Q-Anon which, since 2017, has emerged as an all-purpose p placard for a swirling cult of pro-Trump, anti-vax American paranoia.

Although these agit-prop letter logos sprung, as it were, from the streets, others have been more strategically designed. Gerald Holtom’s 1958 CND “peace sign” was ingeniously formed from the semaphore for N[uclear] and D[isarmament]; and the Extinction Rebellion logo, apparently devised in 2011 by the British street-artist “ESP,” powerfully combines the X of extinction with an hourglass design to illustrate time running out.

The intersection of professionally designed protest logos and grass-roots graphics finds its darkest apotheosis in a message hidden within the iron Arbeit Macht Frei sign above the gates of Auschwitz I.

The inmates forced by the SS to weld this evil slogan (“Work makes you free”) deliberately inverted the letter B — a stunning display of defiance now commemorated by the International Auschwitz Committee, which presents “To B remembered” memorials to those “who act in the spirit of the Auschwitz survivors’ key concept: Never again.”

* * *

Although these letterform logos differ widely in meaning (and decency), what unites them is that which has united every successful logo — as Jens Müller explores in his magisterial new book on the history of corporate identities, “Logo Beginnings.”

The first logo trademarked in the United States, Müller notes, was registered in 1870 by Averill Paints. It featured an engraved eagle set against the Chicago skyline, perching on the rock of “chemistry” and holding in its beak a paintbrush and tin, from which three words appear: “Durable, Beautiful, Economical.” Five years later, the first European logo to be registered represented a completely different approach — it was the bold red triangle and stylized signature of Britain’s Bass Brewery, which can still be seen today.

In many ways the DNA of every logo ever devised exists within these two unwitting pioneers: artistic, representational and metaphorical on one hand, bold, abstract and crisp on the other.

Indeed, the capacity of a corporate identity to endure over decades often depends on its ability to evolve in the face of fashion (and technology) by adopting and adapting attributes from both of these archetypes. As Müller notes of Pathé’s 120-year-old flock of French roosters, “almost no other company can look back on such a consistent and, at the same time, varied logo history.”

Inevitably a sizeable majority of the 6,000 logos which Müller painstakingly categorizes have vanished from the market, submerged by capitalism’s intransigent churn. And so “Logo Beginnings” is, among other things, a graphical codicil to the maxim that “history is written by the victors.”

One such victor is surely Coca-Cola, whose logo remains a fixture in the pantheon of trademarks some 130 years after it was registered. Not only has Coca-Cola’s logo evolved alongside other long-lived brands, it has fended off competitors at every step. As far back as 1923, Müller notes, the company published a 700-page collection of court decisions against competitors that had tried, and failed, to rip it off.

Browsing the archives of “Logo Beginnings,” one can easily forget that — no matter how confidently brands sell themselves as sui generis — every corporate identity exists within a chaotic externality not just of competition, but events.

Few know this better than the Swiss comestible conglomerate Nestlé S.A., which has been buffeted by decades of scandals and boycotts spanning ventures from baby milk to bottled water. According to Nestlé’s website, “Henri Nestlé was one of the first Swiss manufacturers to build up a brand with the help of a logo,” and the company proudly chronologizes how this logo has evolved by balancing the artistic tradition of Averill with the bold simplicity of Bass:

Such corporate amour-propre is all well and good — up until branding hits a bombing campaign. Recently, Nestlé’s initial reluctance to withdraw completely from the Russian market did not just draw political criticism from the President Zelenskiy…

“‘Good food. Good life.’ This is the slogan of Nestlé. Your company that refuses to leave Russia. Even now — when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not only to us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia.”

... it provoked a graphical response far from anything Henri Nestlé could have ever envisaged.

* * *

It’s a design cliché to say “a great logo can be drawn in the sand with a stick” — especially as “scrawled on the side of a tank” seems suddenly and depressingly more relevant. Yet Russia’s devastation of Ukraine proves, de novo, that rallying graphics need not be complex nor even considered.

While Kremlin stooges pump out Zs from the safety of social media, astonishingly brave Russian citizens risk arrest and torture by taking to the streets with signs containing nothing more than the asterisk pattern “*** ****” — which may (or may not) allude to Net voyne, No to war.

Indeed, as this protestor in Nizhny Novgorod proved, you can make a statement dangerous enough to be snatched by the police by holding up a blank sheet of paper … no logo required.

