Frontier Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. — NORWALK, Conn. — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155 million.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $441 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.79 billion.
