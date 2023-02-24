Frontier Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORWALK, Conn. — NORWALK, Conn. — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155 million. The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $441 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.79 billion.

