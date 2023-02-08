Frontier Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40 million.
The discount airline posted revenue of $906 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.6 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $37 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.
