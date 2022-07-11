Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Time heals all wounds, but will it convince shareholders to back the cheaper of two takeover offers? In the latest twist of the months-long battle for control of Spirit Airlines Inc., Frontier Group Holdings Inc. on Monday disclosed a letter it had sent to the low-cost airline asking for more time before the next attempt at a shareholder vote on the companies’ proposed merger. Three previous votes have been scuttled and rescheduled as Spirit investors weighed competing, higher-priced bids from JetBlue Airways Corp. Frontier acknowledged that it was “very far” from obtaining approval for its proposed takeover from Spirit’s investors but that its latest proposal is its “best and final” one and that it has no intention of increasing its offer further.

Spirit has repeatedly rebuffed overtures from JetBlue because it contends that proposal carries greater risk of being blocked on antitrust grounds, even as JetBlue continues to sweeten the financial terms. Spirit’s inability to persuade enough shareholders to agree with this stance suggests that whatever investors’ view of the regulatory risks, the gap between Frontier and JetBlue’s offers simply remains too wide. Frontier’s latest stock-and-cash proposal values Spirit at about $24.50 a share, based on recent trading prices, while JetBlue’s all-cash offer is worth $33.50, plus possible additional payouts through a so-called ticking fee mechanism that compensates shareholders for a long delay in the regulatory approval process.

Reading between the lines, Frontier appears to be trying to call Spirit investors’ bluff and force them to make a decision on the antitrust risks of each bid. JetBlue has proposed to pay a $400 million reverse termination fee should regulators block the deal. It’s also willing to prepay a portion of the merger consideration through a special dividend that will be issued upon shareholder approval and doesn’t need to be paid back if the transaction isn’t completed. In a nutshell, JetBlue is dangling $4.30 a share of arguably free money. Theoretically, even if Spirit holders agree that Frontier has a better shot at winning regulatory approval, they could pocket the JetBlue prepayment, wait for that deal to fall apart, collect the remaining termination fee and then agree to sell to Frontier.

There is a recent precedent that might be giving shareholders confidence in this strategy. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. were engaged in a heated bidding war over Kansas City Southern last year. The target railroad backed a higher offer from Canadian National, but Canadian Pacific was waiting in the wings and swooped in when the other deal collapsed amid pushback from regulators. As in the case of the railroad battle, there aren’t many — if any — alternatives for the airline that fails to acquire Spirit. But there are also some distinct differences in the takeover tussles. Read more: $30 Billion Target Can Have Cake, Eat It TooFor one, both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific proposed to use a voting trust structure that would allow them to close any takeover of Kansas City Southern on a financial basis in advance of full regulatory approval and operational integration. Voting trusts are unique to the railroad industry, which is also governed by its own regulator, the Surface Transportation Board. There is no similar mechanism that would cause the Department of Justice to telegraph its view of either Frontier’s or JetBlue’s proposal — meaning shareholders who play the game of chicken I outlined above could be stuck in limbo for months, if not years. Second, Canadian Pacific made clear that it wasn’t giving up the fight for Kansas City Southern and was prepared to revisit a transaction should the other deal fall apart. Frontier is explicitly saying that it’s not willing to offer the same guarantee if Spirit holders decide to roll the regulatory dice on JetBlue’s offer.

Is Frontier bluffing? Maybe. If JetBlue succeeds in buying Spirit, Frontier would face a tougher competitive landscape and have few other options to grow substantially through a takeover. But time is once again a key factor here. With so much economic uncertainty at the moment, it’s difficult to say whether Spirit will hold the same appeal at the same price for Frontier by the time regulators get around to making a decision on the JetBlue merger. It’s also worth remembering that a Frontier deal carries its own regulatory risks, and the wording on a possible block of a JetBlue-Spirit transaction may make any other attempt at airline consolidation a fool’s errand.

If there’s a lesson from the Kansas City Southern and Spirit sagas, it’s that shareholders are surprisingly willing to take a risk on regulatory decisions if there’s a materially higher takeover price on the line. Frontier’s reluctance to further close the gap with JetBlue’s offer makes it unlikely that the next attempt at a shareholder vote will go its way, whether that happens this week or at the end of the month. But Spirit investors also need to be aware of the trade-off they’re making and the real possibility that they are the ones left holding the bag at the end of this takeover journey.

