“Knives Out,” the innovative and star-heavy whodunit from director Rian Johnson, rode strong reviews and word of mouth to a $27 million weekend and a five-day total of $41.7 million that easily earned back its budget.
“Ford v Ferrari” was third in its third weekend of release with $13.2 million.
The weekend’s other newcomer, “Queen & Slim,” finished fifth with $11.7 million.
