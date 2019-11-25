“Frozen 2” raked in $127 million debut domestically and $350.2 million worldwide this weekend, according to studio estimates. It was enough to boost shares in Cinemark Holdings, Marcus Corp. and Cineworld Group Monday morning.
Shares of AMC, based in Kansas, have lost nearly one-third of their value this year. Cinemark and Cineworld are both down more than 10% in 2019.
