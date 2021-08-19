The company’s recent actions show it is worried about what Khan might do. Facebook filed a petition last month seeking her recusal from any deliberations regarding the agency’s antitrust suit. (The FTC said on Thursday that its general counsel had reviewed Facebook’s petition and that the agency’s Office of the Secretary had dismissed it.) And it seems as if Facebook is trying to get ahead of possible moves by the FTC as well. In late July, the company announced a policy that limits the ability of Instagram advertisers to target children younger than 18 based on their interests or activity, coincidentally similar to what Khan has said about getting safeguards for kids.