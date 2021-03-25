A projectile hit a fuel tank at a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
“The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the statement said, without elaborating. “The attack left no casualties.”
Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. However, the rebels did not immediately claim the attack.
