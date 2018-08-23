Futures & Options
Tuesday

International trade in goods

S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index

Consumer confidence report

Bakken Resources, Best Buy, DSW, H&R Block, Hain Celestial Group, Tiffany & Co. report earnings

Wednesday

GDP report

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Express, Guess, Salesforce.com report earnings

Thursday

Personal income and outlays report

Burlington Stores, Campbell Soup, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Kirkland’s, Kroger, Sears Holdings, Signet Jewelers, Ulta Beauty report earnings

Friday

Consumer sentiment report

Big Lots reports earnings