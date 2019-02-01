Futures & Options
Monday

Factory orders report (December)

Alphabet, Clorox, Gilead Sciences, Legg Mason, Sysco report earnings

Tuesday

State of the Union address

ISM nonmanufacturing index

Allstate, Anadarko Petroleum, Container Store, Electronic Arts, Estee Lauder, Levi Strauss, Snap, Walt Disney Co. report earnings

Wednesday

Productivity report

The Carlyle Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, First Data, General Motors, GoPro, Humana, Match, MetLife, New York Times, Prudential, Sonos, 21st Century Fox, Zynga report earnings

Thursday

Consumer credit report

Dunkin’ Brands, Expedia, Grubhub, InterActiveCorp, Kellogg, Mattel, Meredith, Motorola Solutions, News Corp., Pixelworks, T-Mobile, Travelzoo, Twitter, Tyson Foods, Universal, Vista Outdoor, Yum! Brands report earnings

Friday

Goodyear Tire, Hasbro, Phillips 66 report earnings