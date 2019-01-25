Futures & Options
Monday

Caterpillar, J&J Snack Foods, Whirlpool report earnings

Tuesday

Case-Shiller house prices report

Consumer confidence index

3M, Amgen, Apple, Danaher, eBay, Lockheed Martin, Pfizer, Xerox report earnings

Wednesday

Federal Open Market Committee announcement

Fed chief Jerome H. Powell news conference

Ally Financial, Anthem, AT&T, Boeing, CACI International, Facebook, General Dynamics, Microsoft, SiriusXM, T. Rowe Price, Tesla, U.S. Steel, Visa report earnings

Thursday

Inflation report

Consumer spending report

Aflac, Amazon, Baker Hughes, Blackstone, ConocoPhillips, Dow Chemical, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, General Electric, Mastercard, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, UPS report earnings

Friday

U.S. jobs report

ISM manufacturing index

Booz Allen Hamilton, Chevron, Cigna, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, KKR, Merck, Weyerhaeuser report earnings