Futures & Options
Monday
Retail sales report
Albertsons, Bank of America, BlackRock, JB Hunt Transport, McClatchy, Netflix report earnings
Tuesday
Industrial production report
Charles Schwab, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson report earnings
Wednesday
Housing starts report
Alcoa, American Express, eBay, Kinder Morgan, Morgan Stanley report earnings
Thursday
Philadelphia Fed survey of the business outlook
Blackstone, Capital One, Danaher, Domino’s Pizza, Microsoft, Philip Morris report earnings
Friday
Baker Hughes, General Electric, Honeywell, Schlumberger, Stanley Black & Decker, SunTrust report earnings