Futures & Options
Monday

Retail sales report

Albertsons, Bank of America, BlackRock, JB Hunt Transport, McClatchy, Netflix report earnings

Tuesday

Industrial production report

Charles Schwab, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson report earnings

Wednesday

Housing starts report

Alcoa, American Express, eBay, Kinder Morgan, Morgan Stanley report earnings

Thursday

Philadelphia Fed survey of the business outlook

Blackstone, Capital One, Danaher, Domino’s Pizza, Microsoft, Philip Morris report earnings

Friday

Baker Hughes, General Electric, Honeywell, Schlumberger, Stanley Black & Decker, SunTrust report earnings