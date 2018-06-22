Futures & Options
Monday
New-home sales report
Carnival reports earnings
Tuesday
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index
Consumer confidence report
Lennar, Schnitzer Steel, Sonic report earnings
Wednesday
International trade in goods
Durable-goods orders
Bakken Resources, General Mills, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid, T-Mobile USA report earnings
Thursday
GDP report
Conagra Brands, KB Home, Nike, Walgreens Boots Alliance report earnings
Friday
Personal income and outlays report
Constellation Brands, Truli Media report earnings