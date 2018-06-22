Futures & Options
Monday

New-home sales report

Carnival reports earnings

Tuesday

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index

Consumer confidence report

Lennar, Schnitzer Steel, Sonic report earnings

Wednesday

International trade in goods

Durable-goods orders

Bakken Resources, General Mills, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid, T-Mobile USA report earnings

Thursday

GDP report

Conagra Brands, KB Home, Nike, Walgreens Boots Alliance report earnings

Friday

Personal income and outlays report

Constellation Brands, Truli Media report earnings