With economic data and underlying drivers of inflation eroding their case, and with markets starting to question the credibility of their forecasts and policy guidance, central banks must now confront two policy requirements that would have been much easier to handle with better sequencing over a longer period: easing off the accelerator by reducing large-scale asset purchases (a QE taper) and tapping on the brakes through interest rate increases. The Bank of England has been the best at recognizing the underlying inflation dynamics and the urgent need to adjust its forward policy guidance. The Fed continues to notably lag behind, while the European Central Bank’s own sluggishness has a better economic rationale.