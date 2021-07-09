Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said it was an opportunity the U.S. and the world should not miss. Asked how he would describe the deal to non-economists, he said, “right now we got a bunch of countries ripping us off by essentially giving kickbacks to many American big multinationals, to pay their taxes there instead of in the U.S.... if we make this deal we can stop it cold, so let’s stop this kickback game that some of these countries are playing.”