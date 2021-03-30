Bank of America Corp., up 68 cents to $38.99.
Bond yields rose, which gives banks a boost because higher yields allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $59.88.
The gold miner’s stock fell as the price of gold slipped.
FactSet Research Systems Inc., down $12.61 to $311.34.
The financial data provider’s fiscal second-quarter profit fell just short of Wall Street forecasts.
DraftKings Inc., up $2.80 to $61.
The sports betting company bought Vegas Sports Information Network, which delivers sports betting news, analysis and data.
Shockwave Medical Inc., up $19.91 to $122.89.
The maker of a treatment for severely calcified cardiovascular disease gave an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.
McCormick & Co., down cents 23 cents to $89.90.
A slump by the broader market weighed down the spice and seasoning maker, despite a sold first-quarter financial report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.