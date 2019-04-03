NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
GameStop Corp., down 47 cents to $9.63
The video game retailer’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations and it gave investors a weak forecast.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $2.47 to $52.95
The restaurant and arcade chain’s fourth-quarter profit and a key sales measure blew past Wall Street expectations.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $2.27 to $29.02
The chipmaker and its rivals gained on media reports that orders for smartphone chips are higher so far this quarter.
Intel Corp., up $1.12 to $55.48
The chipmaker named George Davis its new chief financial officer, after hiring him away from rival Qualcomm.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up 7 cents to $1.04
The meal-kit seller’s CEO is resigning and will be replaced by a former Etsy Inc. executive.
Nektar Therapeutics Inc., up $1.59 to $35.29
The biotechnology company presented a series of positive early studies for potential cancer treatments.
Acuity Brands Inc., up $10.90 to $134.79
The lighting maker beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts for the fiscal second quarter.
USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $2.90 to $81.25
The nutritional supplements company expects a drop in sales during the first quarter, citing a lack of promotional activity.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.