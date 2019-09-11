NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $2.02 to $41.70

The restaurant and arcade operator cut its sales forecast for the year as it faces increased competition.

GameStop Corp., down 50 cents to $4.59

The video game retailer reported disappointing second quarter financial results and slashed its full-year profit forecast.

Zscaler Inc., down $11.93 to $49.67

The cloud-based information security provider gave investors a weak profit outlook for the year.

The Lovesac Co., up $2.90 to $21.31

The furniture company beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts and said it continues to shift manufacturing out of China.

RH, up $8.07 to $166.95

The owner of furniture company Restoration Hardware topped Wall Street’s second quarter profit expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year.

Baker Hughes, down $1.82 to $22.29

General Electric plans to shed its majority stake in the oilfield services provider.

Mobile Mini Inc., up $1.46 to $34.59

Investment firm The Donerail Group built a stake in the portable storage company and is pushing it to consider a sale, according to media reports.

CenturyLink Inc., up 71 cents to $13.31

The communications company bought Steamroot Inc. to help improve video and content delivery in areas with constrained bandwidth.

