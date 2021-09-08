The reality is, GameStop’s share price has been surging on optimism over its board chairman and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen’s transformation plans. So how the company does in this quarter or the next with its current antiquated website and dated in-store experience is of little consequence. It’s more important to look at how far GameStop’s prospects have improved. Let’s do a recap. In January, Cohen joined the company’s board and quickly went on an aggressive recruiting spree. In the subsequent months, he hired a dozen senior executives with strong technology backgrounds, including a new chief executive, a new chief operating officer and a new chief financial officer — all from Amazon.com Inc. The flurry of activity also helped spark meme-stock excitement for the company, which it was able to capitalize upon with two large equity offerings.