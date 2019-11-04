Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 22%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD