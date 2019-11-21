The clothing chain posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Gap expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.75 per share.

Gap shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 24%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.22, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

